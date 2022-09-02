With the US jobs report out of the way, the market will move onto the next big item on the agenda -- next Thursday's ECB decision.

Today, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard at the Telegraph writes that the central bank "in the worst internal disarray since the depths of the eurozone debt crisis."

He highlights recent comments from Schnabel at Jackson Hole, soaring inflation, clumsy efforts to close spreads and a source.

“It is a complete shambles. Christine Lagarde has lost control and is not showing any leadership,” said one source close to the Bundesbank.

The comments from Schnabel were something I highlighted ahead of Jackson Hole as a potential risk. She said that even a recession on its own wouldn't be enough to control inflation.

Evans-Pritchard highlighted commetns around breaking preceptions that the ECB would tolerate high prices. She said the likelihood and cost of current high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term becoming entrenched was too high.

The person we haven't heard from is Lagarde. If she's pushed into the hawkish camp next week, it risks undermining eurozone growth further and sparking a blowout in periphery debt. If she strikes a dovish tone, it risks undermining the euro and ECB credibility, and also further alienating the hawks.

The euro fought off a test of support at 0.9900 yesterday but it will be hanging in the balance on Thursday.