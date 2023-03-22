ECB's job not yet done, bank must be bold and decisive

Inflation projections contain upside risks, wages may rise more strongly than assumed

Bank sector resilient, contagion risks to eurozone banks low

Expansionary fiscal measures risk fuelling inflation further

These are a handful of comments that could blow up in his face in short order. The ECB appears to be emboldened by the seeming success of the 50 bps hike. I wonder if the Fed is going to arrive at the same conclusion and start to put 6% rates back on the table.