- ECB's job not yet done, bank must be bold and decisive
- Inflation projections contain upside risks, wages may rise more strongly than assumed
- Bank sector resilient, contagion risks to eurozone banks low
- Expansionary fiscal measures risk fuelling inflation further
These are a handful of comments that could blow up in his face in short order. The ECB appears to be emboldened by the seeming success of the 50 bps hike. I wonder if the Fed is going to arrive at the same conclusion and start to put 6% rates back on the table.