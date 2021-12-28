There is nothing of note on the economic calendar in Asia today. Wednesday 29 December 2021.

Which would make for a dull post indeed. So, just recapping some data from yesterday.

The BOJ have their own measure of core inflation. In November their core measure came in at 0.8%;

This is highest for this indicator since February of 2018

the median consensus estimate was 0.5%

The BOJ will welcome this higher result, although 0.8% is still a long way short of the BOJ's 2% core inflation target.

Chart accompanying the data release:

As a side note on this chart. Its from the Bank of Japan itself. Note the upper bound of the chart is 1.5%, that is even the BOJ appears to acknowledge their target of 2% is some distant and far-off dream. Sheesh.