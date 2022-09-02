6.92020 is the estimate according to Reuters.

All week the actual rate has been set well below the estimate as the People's Bank of China tries to battle yuan weakness (a key fear is capital flight from China is the yuan drops too hard and fast).

I've been posting on the battle all week. This is the latest from yesterday. Check it out ICYMI, saves me repeating myself!

---

The rate is set at 0115 GMT.

---

USD/CNH update (CNH is the offshore yuan):

usdcnh 02 September 2022