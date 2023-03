Jeff Gundlach is on CNBC and saying he expects the Fed to hike by 25 bps at the upcoming meeting but then to quickly pivot to a neutral stance and watch how things unfold, likely wrapping up the cycle.

The market is now evenly split between 25 bps and no move from the Fed (something Goldman Sachs is forecasting).

Meanwhile, Nomura is taking it a step further, saying the Fed is likely to cut by 25 bps next week.

h/t @marketflowchatter