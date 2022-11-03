The main takeaway from yesterday's FOMC decision was that the terminal rate will be higher than what the Federal Reserve forecast in the dot plot from September.
"We still have some ways to go," Powell said. "And incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected."
The next question is: How much higher?
Fed officials in the run-up to the FOMC didn't stress a higher terminal rate so this was new information. It also begs the quesion of what 'some ways to go' means. The current rate is 3.75-4.00%.
Looking towards the December 14 FOMC, the market is pricing in a 55% chance of another 75 bps and 45% of 50 bps.
Here is some more of what Powell guided to:
At some point, as I’ve said in the last two press conferences, it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases as we approach the level of interest rates that will be sufficiently restrictive to bring down to our 2 percent goal. There is significant uncertainty around that level of interest rates. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Even so, we still have some ways to go. And incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected. Our decisions will depend on the totality of incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation. We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting and communicate our thinking as clearly as possible.
We have to take that at face value and it highlights the importance of incoming data, including tomorrow's
report. non-farm payrolls
Nonfarm Payrolls
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is the single biggest monthly economic news indicator released out of the United States, usually on the first Friday of every month. Reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the NFP measures the increase or decrease in the number of people employed during the previous month, except for those working in the farming and agriculture industry.The NFP can also be referred to as an Employment Change, and is the most anticipated monthly report. As it's released at the beginning of each month, it typically causes huge movements in the financial markets, especially in the foreign exchange market. Traders care about the NFP because the creation of jobs itself is one of the most important indicators of consumer spending, a vital barometer that underpins the country’s economy. NFP does not include farming jobs, primarily because these jobs are markedly seasonal, which can cause inconsistent reporting. Essentially, it represents all business employees (excluding general government employees), private household employees, and employees of nonprofit organizations, accounting for about 80% of the workers who contribute to the GDP.Prior to the actual figure being released, industry experts make an educated guess as to what the figure will turn out to be, known as the “expected figure” or “forecasted figure”. Thus, if the actual figure released is greater than what’s expected, then there are more people employed than initially thought, which is great news for the economy.Such an outcome results in traders investing in the US dollar, giving it strength. Likewise, if the actual figure is lower than the forecast, the US dollar typically weakens.However, this is by no means a hard and fast rule, as there are other news reports coming out at the same time, plus revisions can make things extremely haphazard. How to Trade Nonfarm Payrolls Often, traders wait in earnest (or trepidation) for the release, with considerably less trading activity just before the release, often called the calm before the storm, as a price squeeze takes hold.Some traders actually trade these huge spikes (known as news traders), by entering the market immediately after the figure is released, and just before the price makes its move. Depending on how much divergence there is from the expected figure, retail news traders try and take advantage of the fact that there’s guaranteed to be huge movement.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is the single biggest monthly economic news indicator released out of the United States, usually on the first Friday of every month. Reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the NFP measures the increase or decrease in the number of people employed during the previous month, except for those working in the farming and agriculture industry.The NFP can also be referred to as an Employment Change, and is the most anticipated monthly report. As it's released at the beginning of each month, it typically causes huge movements in the financial markets, especially in the foreign exchange market. Traders care about the NFP because the creation of jobs itself is one of the most important indicators of consumer spending, a vital barometer that underpins the country’s economy. NFP does not include farming jobs, primarily because these jobs are markedly seasonal, which can cause inconsistent reporting. Essentially, it represents all business employees (excluding general government employees), private household employees, and employees of nonprofit organizations, accounting for about 80% of the workers who contribute to the GDP.Prior to the actual figure being released, industry experts make an educated guess as to what the figure will turn out to be, known as the “expected figure” or “forecasted figure”. Thus, if the actual figure released is greater than what’s expected, then there are more people employed than initially thought, which is great news for the economy.Such an outcome results in traders investing in the US dollar, giving it strength. Likewise, if the actual figure is lower than the forecast, the US dollar typically weakens.However, this is by no means a hard and fast rule, as there are other news reports coming out at the same time, plus revisions can make things extremely haphazard. How to Trade Nonfarm Payrolls Often, traders wait in earnest (or trepidation) for the release, with considerably less trading activity just before the release, often called the calm before the storm, as a price squeeze takes hold.Some traders actually trade these huge spikes (known as news traders), by entering the market immediately after the figure is released, and just before the price makes its move. Depending on how much divergence there is from the expected figure, retail news traders try and take advantage of the fact that there’s guaranteed to be huge movement.
Read this Term
For now, the market rates market is pricing in a terminal top of 5.11%. That reached as high as 5.17% earlier today but cooled after a lower than expected
ISM services report.
Unfortunately, we don't have much else to go on. Once the Fed blackout ends, we'll be highly attentive to comments from Fed members suggesting where they think rates are headed.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW