Via analysts at UBS on US equites. Thye argue there are seven conditions that need to be met for the formation of a stock market bubble.

Six of the seven have been met:

the end of a structural bull market profits under pressure loss of market breadth a 25 year gap from the prior bubble retail investor participation a "this time is different" prevailing sentiment among investors

Number 7 is loose monetary policy, and while the Fed cut on Wednesday we are not there (yet, at least).

UBS: