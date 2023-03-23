Scotia summarise the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outcome:

The FOMC hiked by 25bps and guided one more possible hike to come.

• They left the terminal rate unchanged, but reduced next year’s projected cuts.

• QT plans were left unchanged

• Tightened conditions equate to roughly a 25bps hike...

• ...but Powell emphasized high bidirectional uncertainty toward this estimate

And add:

My overall impression is that what the FOMC did as described below is defensible. Too abruptly swinging in either direction could have rocked fragile confidence. That said, it's all just a bunch of placeholders for now and perhaps there will be greater clarity into the next 1–2 meetings that will inform their stance and future forecasts at the June meeting.

