Scotia summarise the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outcome:
The FOMC hiked by 25bps and guided one more possible hike to come.
• They left the terminal rate unchanged, but reduced next year’s projected cuts.
• QT plans were left unchanged
• Tightened conditions equate to roughly a 25bps hike...
• ...but Powell emphasized high bidirectional uncertainty toward this estimate
And add:
- My overall impression is that what the FOMC did as described below is defensible. Too abruptly swinging in either direction could have rocked fragile confidence. That said, it's all just a bunch of placeholders for now and perhaps there will be greater clarity into the next 1–2 meetings that will inform their stance and future forecasts at the June meeting.
