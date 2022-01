I posted these two earlier in the week on the next meeting of the BOC, January 26:

Morgan Stanley expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates this month

RBC says the Bank of Canada needs to hike rates rapidly and multiple times

Adam had this posted overnight:

Bank of Canada will hike this month - JP Morgan

The present consensus is leaning towards a March (2nd) rate hike, not Jan 26. I suspect that consensus may lean towards the January meeting as we approach though.

BOC Gov. Macklem