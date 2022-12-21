The International Monetary Fund weighed in on the Bank of Japan raising its cap on 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields from 0.25% to 0.5% announced Tuesday.

IMF mission chief to Japan:

  • “With uncertainty around the inflation outlook, the Bank of Japan’s adjustment of yield curve control settings is a sensible step including given concerns about bond market functioning”
  • “Providing clearer communications on the conditions for adjusting the monetary policy framework would help anchor market expectations and strengthen the credibility of the Bank of Japan’s commitment to achieving its inflation target”

