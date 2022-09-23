The consensus on the Fed -- which is something I said yesterday -- is that "these morons are going to over-hike us into a recession".

I get the sense that the FOMC is so desperate for a 'win' on anything that they're willing to wreck the economy just so they can live out their Volcker fantasies.

In any case, here's a better Fed rant than anything I could write and given what's happening in markets, this won't be the last one.

ICYMI: Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel fired up on @HalftimeReport over the Fed. We're going to break it all down on Overtime. Tune in at 4PM ET! pic.twitter.com/ONe0cqDwcy — CNBCOvertime (@CNBCOvertime) September 23, 2022