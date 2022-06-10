Today's US inflation report laid bare some of the lies the market has been telling itself in the past few weeks.

The idea of a September pause is ridiculous. June, July and Sept Fed meetings will all be 50 bps hikes, with risks of even more. The Fed is way behind the curve The odds of the Fed hiking the economy into a recession are high

Politically, the Fed is in a tough spot. They were so wrong on inflation that they have no credibility left to say 'let's wait and see'. They have to hike until inflation breaks. But Fed have a lagged effect so they'll be hiking after the time when they should pause.

The market is now pricing in year-end Fed funds at 3.08%. Which is a long ways from the 0.75% Fed funds rate currently.

As you can see, investors don't want to hold stocks into that relentless headwind.

For the US dollar, the hikes are positive on a standalone basis but the risk aversion is also a draw for the dollar.