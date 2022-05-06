Powell Bullard and Waller

The Fed blackout ends today and there is a full slate of speakers who can't wait to talk.

The chief topic will be interest rates and the dissonance between Powell -- who essentially ruled out 75 bps at the June 15 meeting -- and the Fed funds  futures  market, which is pricing in an 83% chance of 75 basis points.

Here's the agenda:

  • 9:15 am ET Williams opening remarks at an event
  • 11 am ET Kashkari in a fireside chat
  • 3:20 pm ET Bostic in a commencement address
  • 7:15 pm ET Waller and Bullard on a panel
  • 8 pm ET Daly commencement address

The hawks are after the weekly close but that will be an interesting one.