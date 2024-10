Fed Speak Primer: Schmid, Bostic and Kashkari scheduled

Full Primer via Newssquawk

SCHEDULE

(BST / EDT)

15:00 / 10:00: Fed's Schmid (2025 Voter, Neutral) to give opening remarks at a conference

15:40 / 10:40: Fed's Bostic (2024 Voter, Hawk) and Kashkari (2026 Voter, Hawkish) to speak on "Featuring Frontier Research to Enhance Economic Opportunity and Inclusive Growth"; No Text, but there will be Q&A..