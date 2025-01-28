The Bank of Japan is already on a rate normalisation path:

There is a vacancy to be filled on the policy board. Prime Minister Ishiba has nominated Junko Koeda, a Waseda University professor, according to a document released to reporters in parliament in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The nomination is for the replacement of Seiji Adachi, a former private economist whose five-year term ends on March 25. Koeda previously worked as a chief economist at the Finance Ministry and as an economist at the International Monetary Fund.

Masazumi Wakatabe, former BOJ deputy chief remarked: