The info comes via the global survey compiled by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) released today. This survey is taken once every three years.

The RBNZ have issued a media release noting that:

The NZD has fallen to be the 14th most traded currency globally

The NZD had held the number 10 spot since 2010, but has been overtaken by the Singapore dollar, Swedish krona, Korean won and Norwegian krone respectively.

The US dollar retained the number one spot — being on one side of 88% of all foreign exchange (FX) trades — followed by the euro and the Japanese yen respectively.