The info comes via the global survey compiled by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) released today. This survey is taken once every three years.
The RBNZ have issued a media release noting that:
- The NZD has fallen to be the 14th most traded currency globally
- The NZD had held the number 10 spot since 2010, but has been overtaken by the Singapore dollar, Swedish krona, Korean won and Norwegian krone respectively.
- The US dollar retained the number one spot — being on one side of 88% of all foreign exchange (FX) trades — followed by the euro and the Japanese yen respectively.