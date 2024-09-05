At 0700 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator hold a news conference

Its on "promoting high-quality development".

Key speakers include:

Lu Lei, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China

Li Hongyan, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange

China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is a key government agency responsible for managing the country's foreign exchange reserves (China's FX exchange reserves are the largest in the world) and regulating the foreign exchange market. SAFE operates under the jurisdiction of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank.