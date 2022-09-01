I've posted a preamble to the People's Bank of China onshoire yuan reference rate setting each day this week.

Yuan rate setting coming soon - eyes on the PBOC holding the line on the CNY

The 2yr UST yield circa 3.52% is underpinning the US dollar on the session.

The mid rate estimate today is 6.8910.

The setting is due at 0115 GMT.

