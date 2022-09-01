I've posted a preamble to the People's Bank of China onshoire yuan reference rate setting each day this week.
I won't go over the same ground, here is yesterday's:
Yuan rate setting coming soon - eyes on the PBOC holding the line on the CNY
Check it out for what is expected from the PBoC again today - that is, battling the tide of the strong USD. This is not assisting the PBOC, especially today:
The 2yr UST yield circa 3.52% is underpinning the US dollar on the session.
The mid rate estimate today is 6.8910.
The setting is due at 0115 GMT.
Offshore yuan, CNH, update:
