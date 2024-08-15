Yesterday the People's Bank of China declined to conduct a new Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF):

It'll conduct the MLF on August 26. This is after the setting of Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) due on the 20th. The PBOC did similar last month. Both the series of rate cuts, and their sequence, indicated its policy framework had changed. Yeterday was more confirmation of this.

The PBOC has now shifted to the 7 day repo rate as being the main signal of policy.

Yesterday the Bank lent 577.7 billion yuan ($80.9 billion) through these seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements at 1.7% in an open market operation.

The Banks said this cash injection was meant to counteract factors including

maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans

tax payments

government bond issuance

Via Reuters follow up on this change: