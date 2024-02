RBA

The RBA decision is due at the bottom of the hour.

The mode in global central banks has to been to shift to a neutral stance from outright hawkishness. Will the RBA do the same?

Right now there is only a minimum chance of a price hiked in today but that gradually rises to 50/50 at the June 18 meeting and a cut is nearly fully priced for August 6. Today's decision includes the RBA statement and the Statement on Monetary Policy, which will include new economic projections.