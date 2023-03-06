In the statement accompanying the February RBA rate hike Governor Lowe as good set out the next two rate hikes, at least, saying:

further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead

The first of these further increases will be at the meeting tomorrow:

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet, Tuesday, 7 March 2023, with its statement due at 2.30pm Sydney time

0330 GMT, which is 10.30 pm US Eastern time

Lowe will speak the next day, which should provide further clues as to the timing of the rate hike or hiks tocome.