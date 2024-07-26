The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have updated its Monetary Policy Handbook on the RBNZ website.

Handbook is intended to support the New Zealand public’s understanding of monetary policy and to support new members of the MPC to establish themselves in their roles

explains New Zealand’s monetary policy framework, outlines some of the concepts and tools we use to understand New Zealand’s economy and monetary policy, and sets out the processes through which the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) makes its decisions.

Here is the PDF link if you are interested: