The Bulletin is published quarterly in March, June, September and December. It contains articles on the economy and financial system from teams throughout the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Full thing can be found from here

One of the items of interest is the Reserve Bank of Australia's discussion of the 2022 Triennial Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Over-the-counter Derivatives Markets.

If you are new to Forex this is instructive on some of the characteristics of the global market.

This, for example:

The vast bulk of turnover in the global FX market is concentrated within a small number of financial centres.