Westpac Financial Markets Strategy team on the Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday. This in brief:

The RBA meeting was seen as slightly hawkish, a slower return to the inflation target, as it remains more persistent and ‘approaches’ rather than ‘hits’ the target.

OIS markets, which have completely changed their risk profile in the last few weeks, shifted 2-3bp higher but have a cut priced for December 2024.

Further out the curve, bill futures moved by 20-25bp from high to low, though only a small amount came after the RBA meeting.

In the RBA press conference, Governor Bullock reiterated the board did consider a rate hike for the August meeting as well as the result being a hold. She said a rate cut is not on the agenda in the near term.

