Powell July 27 QA

In my FOMC preview I highlighted the potential for a subtle Federal Reserve downgrade on growth and rate hikes potentially creating big waves.

"Even a subtle shift from Powell, or hint at open-mindedness to it, may be all markets need to see to sell the US dollar and buy risk assets. I think that’s the trade on this meeting and that’s what I’ll be watching for," I said concluding the video.

That's what happened.

At the very beginning of the statement there was actually some apprehension from markets as Powell struck a dower tone and repeated lines from the statement and said "inflation is much too high" and "the labor market is much too tight."

But markets flipped when he said:

"Another unusually large increase could be appropriate but it's dependent on data between now and then"

The text of that line doesn't quite capture the tone. He gave the impression that another 75 bps is unlikely. It was subtle but it was that shift that markets were looking for.

tweet

In the Q&A he added to it by saying, "We think it's time to go to a meeting by meeting basis and not provide clear guidance."

Another important bit was what he didn't say. He was asked about the market pricing in rate cuts in 2023 and chose not to push back, saying that predicting markets 6-12 months out is tough.

Coming into the meeting, the Fed funds market was seeing 75 bps in Sept as 50/50. It's now at 70% for 50 bps.

The result is a whopping 4.3% rally in the  Nasdaq  and drop in the  US dollar  across the board. The market still has the memory of the pop and reversal on the Fed decision earlier this year so I'm not confident in that move extending but a soft GDP report in the day ahead (but not too soft) would keep the momentum going because it would show the Fed doesn't need to hike much further.