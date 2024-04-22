A piece in Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Bitcoin lobbyists working to have the Swiss National Bank include the cryptocurrency in reserves:

“By including Bitcoin in its reserves, Switzerland would mark its independence from the European Central Bank. Such a step would strengthen our neutrality,” Luzius Meisser, president of asset manager Bitcoin Suisse, told local media.

Back in 2022, an advocacy group recommended the SNB purchase 1 billion Swiss francs worth of bitcoin per month in lieu of German government bonds.

The report is here (you may need to translate it)

