The Swiss National Bank (SNB)'s Quarterly Bulletin for Q2 2023 will be released at 1300 GMT, which is 0900 US Eastern time.
The Bulletin typically includes sections covering:
Monetary policy:
- With an assessment of the current and forecasted state of the Swiss economy, including inflation, growth, and employment
- SNB's deliberations and decisions about its policy strategy, including decisions about interest rates and other monetary tools
Statistical data:
- Presenting information on higher-tier economic indicators such as inflation rates, exchange rates, money supply, and the balance of payments.
- There are also usually some special focus articles, often covering topics relevant to Swiss monetary policy or the Swiss economy in greater depth.
- Some Bulletins include summaries of the discussions and decisions of the SNB's governing board surrounding policy decisions.
