I coughed coffee all over my keyboard when I saw this from Adam over the weekend:

On Tuesday from the Asia time zone we have rate-setting day from the People's Bank of China and also minutes from the most recent Reserve Bank of Australia meeting.

The PBoC cut rates in July, surprising some in the market. People's Bank of China cut repo rates on July 22:

On the same day they cut LPRs:

Then they followed up three days later with a surprise, shock, cut to their Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate:

Tomorrow its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting day again. No cut is expected, but nothing is off the table.

Tomorrow also brings Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the August meeting:

On Friday Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock took the hawkish takc:

(ps.

)