USD/JPY was slammed earlier on:
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says his focus is on a 'quiet exit' reducing monetary easing
- USD/JPY indicating a big figure lower than Friday after 'exit' comments from BOJ Gov Ueda
- More on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda weekend comments sending USD/JPY 100 points lower
After a bit of a gap fill:
USD/JPY is off a touch again as JGBs take a hit.
Yen update:
Should be some more gap-fill to come.