  1. Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says his focus is on a 'quiet exit' reducing monetary easing
  2. USD/JPY indicating a big figure lower than Friday after 'exit' comments from BOJ Gov Ueda
4.BOJ Gov. Ueda weekend remarks indicating BOJ focus will now be on “a quiet exit”

USD/JPY is off a touch again as JGBs take a hit.

usdyen 11 September 2023

Should be some more gap-fill to come.