The 'blackout' will be along soon ahead of the October 31/November 1 meeting, until then I think this lot gets paid by the word.

Times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time layout:

1300 / 0900 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson gives opening remarks before the 18th Central Bank Conference on the Microstructure of Financial Markets hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, in Washington

1600 / 1200 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in discussion on the economic outlook before an Economic Club of New York luncheon, in New York

1720 / 1320 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at a Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Business Day event

1730 / 1330 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Stress Testing" before the 2023 Federal Reserve Stress Testing Research Conference in Boston, Massachusetts

2000 / 1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "The Role of Policy in Addressing Inequality" before the New School's Schwartz Center for Policy Research, in New York

2130 / 1730 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Chartered Financial Analyst Society Philadelphia 80th Anniversary Celebration

2240 / 1840 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Money Marketeers of New York University