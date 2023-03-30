The barrage of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) speakers continues today:

12:45 US Eastern time, 1745 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on the economy and participates in fireside chat before the National Association for Business Economics 39th Annual Economic Policy Conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Virginia Council of CEOs quarterly meeting

13:00 US Eastern time, 1800 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated town-hall event before a Minnesota Housing Partnership Investment Council luncheon

22:00 US Eastern time, 0300 GMT on Friday, 31 March 2023

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "The Unstable Phillips Curve" before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference

