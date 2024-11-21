Below you'll find who is on the schedule. Times are GMT/US Eastern time format.

Apart from these 10 be wary of a few popping up unannounced in various media interviews and what have you.

0525/0025 Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at Paris Europlus Financial Forum 2024 in Tokyo

0830/0330 Welcome remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at the Euro Cyber Resilience Board for pan-European Financial Infrastructures meeting (ECRB) in Frankfurt, Germany

1145/0645 Keynote speech by ECB board member Claudia M Buch at CEBRA International Finance and Macroeconomics conference “The Role of Central Banks and International Financial Institutions in the Transition Towards a Low-Carbon Economy” in Luxembourg

1300/0800 ECB Governing Council member and Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus Christodoulos Patsalides, discusses interest rates and challenges to banking sector at conference organised by The Economist

1500/1000 Bank of Spain governor Jose Luis Escriva to address parliament's Economy Committee

1530/1030 Speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia

1530/1030 Participation by European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane in policy panel at 27th Annual Research Conference “The Macroeconomic Effects of Geopolitical Uncertainty” organised by De Nederlandsche Bank in Amsterdam, Netherlands

1600/1100 ECB's Holzmann, Kazimir and Vujcic speak in Vienna

No sing of the boss speaking though.