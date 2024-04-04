Strap in for a cascade of FedSpeak.

Times below are listed in GMT / US Eastern time format

1400 / 1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in a fireside chat on "Second Chance Employment" before the Business Case for Second Chance Employment Conference

1615 / 1215 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives new speech on the economic outlook before the Home Building Association of Richmond

1615 / 1245 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Multi-Chamber Economic Outlook Luncheon and Expo

1800 / 1400 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in discussion on the U.S. economy, the impact of inflation and the pandemic, and the boom of private credit and regulation in a "Linked Live" event

1800 / 1400 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in conversation on the economic outlook before virtual Global Interdependence Center Executive Briefing

2100 GMT / 1700 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis First Vice President Kathleen O'Neill Paese gives welcome remarks before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

2320 / 1920 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem gives introductory remarks before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

2330 / 1930 Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks on "Enriching Data and Analysis in Economics with Real Life Experiences" before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

I bolded what appear to be the ones of most interest for market-related remarks.

Powell spoke on Wednesday, I imagine he has set the tone for what is to come: