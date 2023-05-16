Its a packed Fed speaker agenda ahead during the US session. All times listed below are US Eastern time, followed by GMT.

08:15, 1215: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event

speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event 08:55, 1255: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives "welcome back" remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

gives "welcome back" remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 10:00, 1400: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies before the House Financial Services Committee Seminannual Hearing on Supervision and Regulation, in Washington

testifies before the House Financial Services Committee Seminannual Hearing on Supervision and Regulation, in Washington 10:30, 1430: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears in live interview on Bloomberg TV

appears in live interview on Bloomberg TV 12:15, 1615: Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in conversation organized by the University of the Virgin Islands

participates in conversation organized by the University of the Virgin Islands 14:30, 1830: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee appears in live interview on Bloomberg TV

appears in live interview on Bloomberg TV 15:15, 1915: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan moderates "Policy Session 4: Mitigating Risks and Preserving Financial Stability in an Appropriately Restrictive Policy Environment" before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Techn

moderates "Policy Session 4: Mitigating Risks and Preserving Financial Stability in an Appropriately Restrictive Policy Environment" before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Techn 19:00, 2300 (this is the Asian morning on Wednesday) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participate in economic outlook and monetary policy panel before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is june 13 and 14.