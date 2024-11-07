Lane and Schnabel the most likely to spin out some market-relevant comments.

Times below are GMT/US Eastern time:

0730/0230 ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras will address a conference in Athens on "Public Debt, Past Lessons, Future Challenges" organised by Bank of Greece

0810/0310 Opening remarks by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel at ECB Conference on Money Markets

1045/0545 Participation by ECB Board Member Frank Elderson in panel "Stepping up: a new era for international climate leadership" at Friends of Europe’s flagship Festival of politics and Ideas "Voices, choices and leadership: a tipping point for Europe?"

1430/0930 Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Lane in panel "Lessons Learned from Past Debt Crises & Implications for Monetary Policy" at conference "Public Debt: Past Lessons, Future Challenges"

1515/1015 Participation by ECB Bank Supervisor Claudia Buch in panel discussion at DNB Banking Seminar

1630/1130 Speech by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at conference "Public Debt: Past Lessons, Future Challenges"