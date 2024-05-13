Dow Jones / Marekt Watch (gated) on this week's CPI report coming from the US:
- "When the Fed says it is data-dependent, every time there is a data release, it is potentially a market-moving event," said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR research at State Street Global Advisors.
- "The next inflation print is going to be a mini Super Bowl for policy watchers."
I'll have previews as we get closer, along with the range of expectations, and why these are important to know.
Early previews here:
- Weekly Market Outlook (13-17 May)
- Newsquawk Week Ahead: Highlights include US CPI, US Retail Sales, UK and Australian Jobs
Wednesday's (15 May, 0830 US Eastern time) US data agenda includes all this lot!