This is a political call, nothing else.
The three:
- Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.),
- Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
- John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)
sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Powell.
- “It is clearly the time for the Fed to cut rates. In fact, it may be too late: your delays have threatened the economy and left the Fed behind the curve”
- “Employment numbers adjust slowly, so the Fed should frontload rate cuts to avoid sliding towards a potential crisis,”
If there was ever a candidate letter for the circular file, this'd be it.