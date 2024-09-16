This is a political call, nothing else.

The three:

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.),

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

“It is clearly the time for the Fed to cut rates. In fact, it may be too late: your delays have threatened the economy and left the Fed behind the curve”

“Employment numbers adjust slowly, so the Fed should frontload rate cuts to avoid sliding towards a potential crisis,”

If there was ever a candidate letter for the circular file, this'd be it.