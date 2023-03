The WSJ's Nick Timiraos is out with his latest on the Fed and it doesn't really real like any kind of leak but it certainly feeds into the theme. Right now the market is pricing a 46% chance of no change from the FOMC and 56% of a 25 bps hike.

The Fed is probably going to leak something to him in the next week but I'm sure they'll want to see how CPI fares and how the situation around banks shakes out before the they tip their hat.