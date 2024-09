The WSJ's Nick Timiraos is out with a tweet that references his earlier Fed preview.

There is no leak here.

"The Fed faces a finely balanced set of considerations over whether to cut by 25 or 50 basis points at its meeting that begins today," he writes.

The argument for cutting 50 is based on risk management and not falling behind the curve. The argument for 25 is that it risks re-igniting inflation if they do more.