I don't think there is anything groundbreaking here but WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is out with a report on what the April CPI report means for the Fed.

It will allow the Fed to hold more comfortably in June

It will likely take "another two" reports to shore up officials confidence that inflation is heading to target

The Fed might not be ready to cut before Sept

The report is likely to tamp down fears that the Fed would shift to a more neutral stance (from dovish)

The US dollar is softer today and S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%.