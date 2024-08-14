The WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is out with his take on today's CPI and he says:
- September rate cut from the Fed as close to a lock as these things get
- This report makes it easier at the margin to avoid dissents on the first cut
- To get 50 bps, you'd probably need to see something bad in the labor market
- Intrigue at Sept FOMC will be the dot plot and how many cuts it shows
- More mild inflation readings could make three cuts as the baseline more likely
The Fed funds futures market at the moment is pricing in a 41% chance of 50 bps and 59% chance of 25 bps.