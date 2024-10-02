Today's Fed Speaker Schedule via Newsquawk
SCHEDULE (BST / EDT)
- 14:00 / 09:00: Fed's Hammack (2024 voter, Neutral) to speak at the 2024 Minorities in Banking Forum
- Text: no,
- Q&A: no.
- 15:05 / 10:05: Fed's Musalem (2025 Voter, Neutral) to speak on "Where Research and Policy Meet".
- Text: yes.
- Q&A: no.
- 16:00 / 11:00: Fed's Bowman (Voter, Hawk) to speak on "Where Research and Policy Meet".
- Text: yes.
- Q&A: no.
- 17:15 / 12:15: Fed's Barkin (2024 Voter, Neutral) to speak on the economic outlook.
- Text: yes.
- Q&A: yes.