The Tokyo inflation data is here:

And concerns about a leak were aired here:

The Wall Street Journal have a recap of the data. The Journal is gated but if you can access it, link is here.

A snippet from the report:

consumer prices, excluding fresh food, for the Tokyo metropolitan area ... first acceleration in the pace of inflation in three months

suggesting that inflation is developing in line with the central bank’s expectations

Energy prices increased due to the receding effects of government energy subsidies

Service prices—which BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda is keeping a close eye on—rose 0.9%, slightly faster than October’s 0.8% increase.

The pickup in inflation likely backs the view for an imminent interest-rate increase

The yen has surged: