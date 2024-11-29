The Tokyo inflation data is here:
- consumer prices, excluding fresh food, for the Tokyo metropolitan area ... first acceleration in the pace of inflation in three months
- suggesting that inflation is developing in line with the central bank’s expectations
- Energy prices increased due to the receding effects of government energy subsidies
- Service prices—which BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda is keeping a close eye on—rose 0.9%, slightly faster than October’s 0.8% increase.
- The pickup in inflation likely backs the view for an imminent interest-rate increase
