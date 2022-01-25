Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow's FOMC policy meeting.

"The Fed will announce the last round of asset purchases at the Jan FOMC meeting, and we see risk for a further hawkish pivot...Chair Powell is likely to signal the first hike at the March meeting and note that every meeting is live," BofA notes.

"In our view, a hawkish FOMC this week should serve as a key catalyst for another leg of US dollar appreciation against lower beta FX . Our forecasts for EUR/USD and USD/JPY this year remain 1.10 and 118, respectively, and we see the risks of attaining that sooner" BofA adds.

EUR/USD last traded at 1.1295 and USD/JPY at 113.91.

