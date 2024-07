Bloomberg have snagged the remarks from Trump, interview on Bloomberg TV:

Mr T says if he is elected President he would not be looking to remove Powell before Powell's term end

says Trumponomics is low interest rates and tariffs

says the Fed should not cut rates prior to the election

Wow ... I had what I thought was a tin-hat theory on why the Fed wouldn't cut prior to the election:

Looks like my tin hat was right!