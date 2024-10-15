Trump, asked if he would replace Powell, didn't offer a hint and instead responded: "I think I'm better than he would be. I think I'm better than most people in that position."

On changing rates, he did concede that he couldn't dictate them: "I don't think I should be allowed to order it. I should have the right to make comments."

Also on the Fed, he said: "It's the greatest job in government. You show up to the office once a month and you say, 'Let's see, flip a coin,' and everybody talks about you like you're a God."

Note, the Fed meets every 6-7 weeks, not monthly.

I know he makes a great deal of noise about the Fed and the media likes to sensationalize it but I don't ever see him in a position to really influence Fed policy.