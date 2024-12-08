Trump spoke in a Sunday interview. Said that he has no intention of removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker, Trump was asked whether he would seek to replace Powell.

"No, I don’t think so. I don’t see it," Trump replied

"I think if I told him to, he would. But if I asked him to, he probably wouldn’t. But if I told him to, he would."

When pressed further about whether he planned to request Powell’s resignation, Trump said, "No, I don’t."

During his first administration Trump appointed Powell.