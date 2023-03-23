Turkish central bank leaves one-week repo rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Turkish Central Bank :

To Prioritize The Creation Of Supportive Financial Conditions In Order To Minimize The Effects Of The Earthquake And Support The Necessary Recovery

Current Monetary Policy Stance Is Adequate To Support The Necessary Recovery

Policy, Particularly Funding Channels Will Be Aligned With Liraization Targets

Decision To Keep Financial Conditions Supportive To Preserve The Growth Momentum In Industrial Production

Level And Underlying Trend Of Inflation Have Been Improved With The Support Of The Implemented Integrated Policy

Effects Of The Earthquake In The First Half Of 2023 Will Be Closely Monitored