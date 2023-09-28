Neither of these look like the venue for much on monetary policy outlooks - but perhaps in any Q&A?

05:30 Speech by Bank of England’s Executive Director for Markets Andrew Hauser at Market News International Connect Event ‘A journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step: filling gaps in the central bank liquidity toolkit.’ Chartered Accountants’ Hall

10:45 Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member setter Megan Greene speaks about climate change in Sweden

Megan Greene was appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England on 5 July 2023 for a three-year term. She is a Senior Fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University and also teaches at Schwarzman College (Tsinghua University) and the European University Institute. She serves on the Academic Advisory Committee at the San Francisco Federal Reserve and is a Senior Fellow in Global Macroeconomics at Chatham House. Ms Greene is an advisory board member of Rebuilding Macroeconomics and Econofact and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Bretton Woods Committee.