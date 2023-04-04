Coming up from the Bank of England today:

0515 US Eastern time, which is 0915 GMT:

External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro gives keynote speech at The Scottish Economic Society Economic Policy Lecture 'Quantitative Easing and Quantitative Tightening'

1130 US Eastern time, which is 1530 GMT:

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill delivers a speech at the International Centre for Monetary and Banking Studies Public Lecture ‘Inflation, persistence & Monetary policy’

